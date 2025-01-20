Chicago Cubs Lose Top Outfield Target to Toronto Blue Jays
Searching for upgrades offensively this winter, the Chicago Cubs were linked to Anthony Santander. While the interest in the slugger was never clear, the Cubs were considered a suitor for him by multiple reports throughout the offseason.
Chicago's offense was very average a campaign ago, and if they want to improve heading into 2025, another bat is needed.
Having Kyle Tucker is a step in the right direction, but the last thing they should do is count on one guy to fix its offense.
With Santander, the Cubs would've added another hitter who could protect the rest of the lineup and produce at a decent rate.
However, that possibility is no longer an option.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC2, the switch-hitter has agreed to a five-year deal worth $92 million with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The deal has the potential to get to $110 million with the option involved.
Worth about $18.5 million AAV, Santander would've been an excellent get for that price.
Even if Chicago was worried about his defensive issues, a hitter of his caliber for that price is a steal.
In 2024, Santander had the best showing of his career, hitting 44 home runs. There are worries about him slowing down, given he's likely to never play at that level again.
Still, for how poorly this offense played for much of last season, it's questionable why the Cubs wouldn't give him that deal.
Perhaps they had an offer out for him, but that has yet to be reported on.
Either way, Chicago needs to get busy and find another bat.