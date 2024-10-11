Chicago Cubs Make Another Change to Their Coaching Staff
Things will look different for the Chicago Cubs in the dugout next year with coaching changes already announced coming off their disappointing result this season.
It's not surprising considering Craig Counsell didn't overhaul the staff after he was hired, instead keeping some holdovers from David Ross's regime.
But, with one year now under his belt, the Cubs' new skipper decided it was time to reshape things.
According to Bruce Levine of 670 the Score, third base coach Willie Harris will not be back in 2025, stating that he and "the Cubs front office have agreed to part ways. Both sides leave on good terms. Harris is open to other coaching positions in baseball."
The 12-year MLB veteran and 2005 World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox ended his playing career in 2012 before beginning his coaching career in 2016.
Harris worked his way up from starting as a minor league hitting coach, to becoming a manager in the minors, to joining his first Major League staff in 2019 as the baserunning and outfield coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds.
He was later hired by Ross to become Chicago's third base coach prior to the 2021 season.
It's not clear who Counsell is targeting to replace Harris on his staff, but there seems to be a clear shift in how he wants his team to operate on the basepaths with first base coach Mike Napoli also not returning in 2025.
More changes could eventually be coming later in the winter as the highest-paid manager in the history of Major League Baseball is ready to reshape the coaching group around him.