Chicago Cubs Make Flurry of Roster Moves After Latest Injury
On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs made multiple changed to the roster. The first transaction was placing right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL and recalling right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson. The second was to option right hander Jack Neely and recall another righty in Daniel Palencia.
Merryweather is hitting the injured list with right knee tendonitis, marking his second stint on the IL this season. He came back in July from a shoulder strain, but has not been right in his 15 games.
Through 15 innings, the 32-year-old has a 6.60 ERA and has walked nine batters to just 14 strikeouts. He was excellent for the Cubs in 2023, pitching in 69 games with a 3.38 ERA as one of their most reliable relievers.
In what seems to be a lost season due to injury and performance, this will give Merryweather time to get right.
In his place, Chicago recalled Keegan Thompson. Thompson himself has had a rough go at it this season with two IL stints, the most recent being a rib fracture. When he was activated from that injury at the beginning of August, he was immediatley optioned to Triple-A.
When he has pitched for the Cubs this season, the 29-year-old has been great. In 13 games, Thompson has thrown 18 innings to the tune of a 3.50 ERA and has struck out 13 batters per nine.
With Merryweather returning while he was still hurt, Thompson was the one who was optioned after his return from a rehab stint. He seems to be returning at a great time, having been excellent in his latest Triple-A stint. In 13 innings, he has allowed just two runs and struck out 18 in his ten games.
As for Chicago's other roster move, 24-year-old rookie Jack Neely was optioned back to Triple-A after just four Major League games. In four innings throughout his four appearances, Neely allowed six runs on six hits.
Neely was acquired in the trade that sent Mark Leiter Jr. to the New York Yankees. He only had 15 games of Triple-A action before being called up, so it's likely he just needs some more seasoning. He has a 2.42 ERA across two levels of the minors this season.
In his place, the Cubs called up another reliever in Daniel Palencia. The 24-year-old threw in seven games at the start of the season and posted a 6.55 ERA.
Since being in Iowa, the reliever has a 5.46 ERA, but has struck out more than 15 batters per nine innings there. If he can get his walks in order, he could be a weapon out of the bullpen.
While they aren't earth-shattering moves, it will be important for the team to get looks at Thompson and Palencia in the Majors.