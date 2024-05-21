Chicago Cubs Make Questionable Move After Optioning Pete Crow-Armstrong
The Chicago Cubs are searching for answers after a disappointing stretch at home saw them drop six out of their last 10 games.
For an organization desperate to make the playoffs after an aggressive move this offseason saw them change managers, they are looking for anything that will help them get back on track entering their final home series against the Atlanta Braves before they hit the road for seven important divisional contests.
Dansby Swanson will be back with the team starting Tuesday after getting activated off the injured list.
He's struggled at the plate, something that needs to change, but he'll always bring a high level of defense which is something the Cubs value.
Chicago is also giving one of their top prospects a shot to see what he can do after deciding to call up Luisito Vasquez.
It was unknown what other roster moves would be coming at the time to make room for the infielder on their roster, but the team's transaction page has noted it's Pete Crow-Armstrong who is getting optioned back to Triple-A.
That is certainly an interesting decision.
The organization's No. 1 overall prospect was called up on April 24 and has slashed .236/.295/.364 with a homer, four extra-base hits, and nine RBI across his 23 games.
He looked much more comfortable at the plate on offense, something that was clearly lacking when he made his debut last year.
What's behind the reason for this demotion is unknown.
Maybe the Cubs feel like Crow-Armstrong needs to get more everyday at-bats in Triple-A to continue his development at the plate.
He's certainly far from a polished product, but this still feels like a weird time to send him down.