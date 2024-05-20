Report: Chicago Cubs Calling Up Infield Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have had to make countless roster moves this season due to their seemingly endless onslaught of injuries, requiring frequent promotions and demotions.
Following Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, the Cubs are reportedly planning to make another roster move. ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported on Sunday evening that Chicago is calling up infield prospect Luis Vazquez from Triple-A. Coincidentally, Vazquez and Castillo happen to be cousins, and Castillo learned about the impending roster move from Vazquez's mother.
The Cubs have not announced a corresponding roster move yet, but Vazquez's promotion could have something to do with Nico Hoerner, who has missed Chicago's last six games with left hamstring tightness.
Vazquez, 24, was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster last winter. In 39 games at Triple-A Iowa this year, he's batting .262/.360/.397 with 13 extra-base hits, 22 runs and 11 RBIs. MLB Pipeline rates him as the organization's No. 13 prospect.
Well-regarded for his glove, Vazquez has the versatility to play multiple positions, including shortstop, second base and outfield. He's also taken a big step forward offensively over the past few seasons, clubbing 20 home runs with 80 RBIs, 10 steals and an .817 OPS in 2023 while splitting time at Double-A and Triple-A.
A 14th-round draft pick out of high school in Puerto Rico in 2017, Vazquez has slowly and steadily risen through the minors over the last few years. While it took some time for his bat to develop, Chicago apparently thinks he's progressed enough in that area to give him a shot in the big leagues.
The Cubs are off on Monday before resuming their homestand with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Chicago could use a spark after losing five of its last seven games, including two of three in Atlanta last week.