Chicago Cubs Manager Reveals Opening Day Status of Top Prospect Matt Shaw
The Chicago Cubs revealed a massive piece of news on Tuesday afternoon.
Per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced that top prospect Matt Shaw will in fact make the trip to Japan when Chicago opens up their season against the Los Angeles Dodgers for a two-game set on March 18.
Shaw arriving to the Cubs was always a matter of when and not if, but it was unclear whether or not that would be at the start of the year.
That became even more unclear when he picked up an injury.
The 23-year-old is dealing with an oblique issue that he picked up early in spring training. That delayed his start to camp, though he has since joined the lineup and has done nothing but hit along with making some nice plays at the hot corner.
Since Shaw got a delayed start and there is still another week of spring games between the Japan set and the domestic Opening Day against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the most likely outcome felt like Shaw would sit out the Japan Series and stay behind to get ready for the rest of the campaign.
But, Chicago has deemed the top prospect healthy enough to compete and travel, and Counsell feels like Shaw is more than capable of helping the team even without the extra time to ramp up.
Whether or not he's in the starting lineup remains to be seen since the Cubs are bringing both Gage Workman and Vidal Bruján - both third base options - with them as well.
Even so, making this trip notable in itself since many thought he wouldn't be included on the overseas roster.