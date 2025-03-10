Chicago Cubs Announced More Roster Moves Ahead of Tokyo Series Trip
The Chicago Cubs are getting ready for their overseas regular-season opener in Japan, and they reduced their spring training roster from 42 players to 35.
After a record-setting game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Elise Menaker was among those that reported the moves, which included the reassignment of several top prospects to minor-league camp.
To start things off, infielder Ben Cowles was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
Among the players that were moved back to minor league camp, included left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes, right-handed pitcher Cade Horton, infielder Nicky Lopez, outfielder Travis Jankowski and catchers Carlos Perez and Moises Ballesteros.
Horton and Ballesteros are among the organization's top prospects and were not in line for a Major League job. Jankowski, a veteran, signed late and can use the reassignment to get in more work whie the Cubs are abroad.
With Chicago nearing opening day in the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the refined roster should open up some additional preparation time for the remaining players. The minor league experience runs deep for the Cubs, keeping many doors open.
Ideally, the Cubs are hoping to make a splash against the reigning champions to kick off their regular season.
The final roster updates included Gage Workman and Vidal Bruján moving onto the roster to accompany Chicago to Japan.
Workman has made significant strides during spring training, recording a .414 batting average and slamming three homeruns on just 12 total hits. Workman figures to be depth for the Cubs during the series, along with the accompanying exhibition games against Japanese teams.
Bruján will be an experienced addition to the refined spring roster, as he has Major League experience unlike Workman. Bruján's spring averages are looking promising compared to his regular season stats. He can play several positions, including third base.
The next move for Chicago to consider is how involved infielder Matt Shaw is going to be coming into the campaign.
Shaw remains the Cubs' No. 1 player in their farm system, and the question of his commitment may be getting answered after his performance against the Mariners. On Saturday, Shaw set up Pete Crow-Armstrong for a bases-loaded situation, turning around the game in the third inning.
Crow-Armstrong's endorsement puts a lot of weight behind Chicago's decision, marking Shaw as a strong point in the potential 40-man roster.
With many of these questions unanswered, the Cubs will look forward to their exhibition game to solidify these decisions. For now, bringing Workman and Bruján along for the ride sets Chicago up for a grand entrance ahead of opening day.