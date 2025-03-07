Chicago Cubs Make Massive Camp Cuts With Opening Day Against Dodgers Looming
The Chicago Cubs are starting to trim up their roster ahead of Opening Day.
While other teams around the league are able to enjoy the normal spring training ramp up period, the Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers weren't given that luxury when it was revealed those two would be traveling to Japan for a showcase event on March 18 and 19 to kick off the 2025 regular season.
Nobody is likely complaining, especially not the Japanese players on both rosters, but it still presents the front offices and coaching staffs with some challenges heading into the year.
For one, Chicago will be without Nico Hoerner since he won't be recovered from his offseason surgery to be active for the first two contests of the year, although, the expectation is he'll be ready for their first games stateside.
With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who the Cubs actually roster when it comes time to make the official decision.
But before then, Chicago made some massive cuts to their camp.
There are some notable names who were optioned to Triple-A or sent back to minor league camp.
The three who stand out the most are Luke Little, Ethan Roberts and James Triantos.
While the latter wasn't expected to make the Opening Day roster, he's still their fifth-ranked prospect and could have earned a spot based on the injuries to Hoerner and top-ranked prospect Matt Shaw, who is projected to be the starting third baseman if he's healthy enough to play.
Triantos only played 26 games at the Triple-A level last season, so he'll get some more work there before the Cubs are comfortable calling him up.
Little and Roberts could have found themselves on the relief staff.
The big lefty has a career ERA of 2.76 in his 37 Major League outings, and while he does have some command issues with 22 walks in 32.2 innings which likely caused him to be cut, he also has held MLB hitters to just a .182 batting average during his time in The Show.
Little could still be a featured part of the bullpen this year.
Roberts had a much better showing in 2024 than his debut in 2022, posting a 3.71 ERA across his 20 appearances last season.
He was seen as someone who might have been on the Opening Day roster until Chicago made their bullpen upgrades throughout the winter.
Phil Bickford, Chris Flexen, Ben Heller, Brooks Kriske and Trevor Richards are all veteran pitchers who present some depth if they stay on this roster and don't elect to become free agents.
Jonathon Long is ranked 13th in the Cubs' pipeline, but he still has a ways to go before he makes his debut, with is ETA coming in the 2026 campaign.
It's a similar situation for Christian Franklin, who is ranked 25th out of the team's minor leaguers but hasn't made it past their Double-A affiliate.
Greg Allen was brought in to provide some outfield depth, and with his Major League experience, he could be called upon if there are injuries or poor performances, but that likely won't be on Opening Day.