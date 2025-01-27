Chicago Cubs Move for Star Free Agent Deemed an 'Unrealistic' Scenario
The Chicago Cubs have made a couple of big-time moves this offseason. However, there is still some work that they could do in order to give themselves a better chance to truly compete in 2025.
Obviously, the biggest move of the offseason was the trade to acquire star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. After that trade, the Cubs ended up shipping Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees.
Matthew Boyd was signed to bolster the rotation and most recently Chicago acquired closer Ryan Pressly from the Astros. All four of those moves are fairly sizable.
Outside of those four decisions, the Cubs haven't done a lot of high impact roster shakeup. They are hoping for some improvement from within, although there is still a chance that they could make another move or two.
One potential move to keep an eye on could be signing star free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
It has been reported that the Cubs "love" Bregman, but that the length of the contract he wants is outside of Chicago's comfort zone.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided took a look at the possibility that the Cubs could sign Bregman. He listed it as an "unrealistic" option this offseason.
"The Cubs could use a proven third baseman with an All-Star track record on paper. However, the key word there is "proven," which Bregman has done throughout his career," Brakebill wrote.
"Somebody will bite on the five-year contract he is looking for before long, and it certainly won't be the Cubs. Boston and Detroit remain the likeliest destinations, and it's rather ludicrous to imagine Bregman having to take a deal that could allow him to test free agency again next winter. That's the only way he'd come to Chicago, and even then, it leaves the team without addressing its significant need for a closer."
Bregman would be a massive get for Chicago. They have a need at third base, although Matt Shaw has big-time potential and could end up being more than capable of playing now.
During the 2024 MLB season with Houston, Bregman played in 145 games. He hit 26 home runs to go along with 75 RBI. Bregman also slashed .260/.315/.453 throughout the year.
Those numbers would be a big boost for a lineup that could still use more firepower. Unfortunately, there are other teams around the league who are likely much more willing to give Bregman the kind of contract that he's looking for than the Cubs.
At this point in time, the move does look unrealistic. But, the longer that he stays available in free agency, the better chance Chicago might have.