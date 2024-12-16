Chicago Cubs Must Pursue Roki Sasaki Using Youth As Recruiting Pitch
The Chicago Cubs have made arguably one of the biggest splashes this offseason already, but they don’t appear to be done yet.
After a disappointing year compared to their expectations coming into 2024, the Cubs have had a very strong winter so far. While they haven’t made an expensive signing in free agency this winter, they have certainly improved their team.
Most notably was the acquisition of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Chicago was able to trade for one of the best outfielders in baseball, who would be able to not only help them on offense, but on defense as well.
Tucker is one of the best all-around outfielders in the game, and he will have a positive impact on the team.
Even though the addition of the slugger is a good one, it still doesn’t put the Cubs on the same level as some of the other elite teams in the National League.
In order to do that, they will need some more help.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about Chicago potentially being a landing spot for pitcher Roki Sasaki. He highlighted what would be appealing for the phenom, and also what could be the reason why the Cubs don’t get him.
“Like the Yankees, the Cubs can point to their starting pitching as a relative strength. Yet the idea in adding Sasaki would be to correct a more specific issue, as only two starting staffs allowed a higher contact rate than the Cubs' in 2024. The Cubs otherwise have the advantage of a strong base of young talent that only stands to get stronger. Even after the graduation of Pete Crow-Armstrong, Reuter ranks the club's farm system as the fourth-best in MLB. What the Cubs are not, of course, is a firmly established contender. If that really matters to him, he can do better.”
For Chicago, adding another starting pitcher would certainly help improve the team, and one who has strikeout stuff would also be a plus.
In terms of their recruitment of Sasaki, the acquisition of Tucker certainly helps prove they are looking to win now and become a true contender in the NL.
Unfortunately, there are teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers who are already a contender, and since the defending champions are also interested, that will be tough to overcome.
However, the core of the Cubs and the young talent that is still coming up through the minors could indicate future sustained success in Chicago.
That seems to be the best way to recruit Sasaki, and could be something that helps them win this coveted free agency battle.