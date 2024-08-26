Chicago Cubs Must Start New Winning Streak on Monday vs. Pirates
The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a new series tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be a very important series as they look to continue making a run at an improbable path to the postseason.
At this point, they are 65-66 on the season. They are currently 5.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race. Getting into the postseason isn't likely, but they have a chance.
With that in mind, they need to rebound following their disappointing loss on Sunday to the Miami Marlins by a final score of 7-2.
Craig Counsell and company have been playing good baseball of late. They didn't show up for yesterday's matchup, but a strong series against the Pirates could help them get closer to a Wild Card spot.
In tonight's game, the Cubs are set to give the starting nod to 32-year-old veteran Jameson Taillon.
At one point this year, Taillon was pitching at an elite level. He has fallen off quite a bit since the trade deadline.
On the year, he has gone 8-8 with a 3.77 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, a 3.9 K/BB ratio, and 126.2 innings pitched in 22 starts. Chicago will need a top-tier start from him against Pittsburgh.
On the other side of the diamond, the Pirates will be starting 28-year-old Max Keller on the mound.
He has had a quality season for the Pirates. In 25 starts, Keller has compiled an 11-7 record to go along with a 3.76 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, a 3.4 K/BB ratio, and 148.1 innings pitched.
Obviously, the pitching matchup should be very close in tonight's game. It will be up to the offenses to decide the outcome.
If the Cubs are going to make their hopeful run to the playoffs, they cannot afford to have any kind of a losing streak. They have to win each and every series from here on out.
At the very least, they need to take two out of their three-game series against Pittsburgh.
All of that being said, it all starts tonight. Chicago must start a new winning streak tonight. They have shown flashes of being a very competitive baseball team and they need to put it all together moving forward.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a big Cubs win tomorrow morning.