Cubs 2026 Starting Rotation As They Close In On Edward Cabrera Trade

The Chicago Cubs have been looking to add another arm to their starting rotation, which is why they were aggressively pursuing strikeout machine Dylan Cease, only to lose out in a bidding war to the Blue Jays.

But on January 7, news broke that the Cubs might have finally found the arm they were looking for via trade when Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation tweeted, "BREAKING: Cubs are finalizing a deal to acquire SP Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins."

The news has since been confirmed by multiple sources.

Although the deal has not yet been finalized, and the trade pieces are unknown, the Cubs look to be acquiring a low-risk, high-reward pitcher from the Miami Marlins. Cabrera is trending in the right direction as he put up the best numbers of his career in 2025, posting a 3.53 ERA to complement a career-high 150 strikeouts in just 26 starts.

This could be a crucial addition to the team's rotation, as there's been inconsistency with the current staff, and Justin Steele won't return for at least another few months while he's rehabbing from his Tommy John surgery.

Cabrera has yet to establish himself as a top arm, but he was named to the All-MLB Rookie Second Team. The fact that Cabrera has yet to compete on the level of guys like Paul Skenes or Tarik Skubal favors the Cubs, as his price will stay lower while his upside is significant.

On top of a lower price point compared to other free agency options, Cabrera is primarily a ground-out pitcher, which fits nicely as the Cubs are masterful out in the field. While other ball clubs might prefer air outs, Hoyer won't be nearly as concerned because of his fielders.

Cubs' 2026 starting rotation

It is hard to imagine that anyone but Cade Horton will get the opening day start, as he emerged as one of the best pitchers in the National League in 2025. Horton posted 27 consecutive scoreless innings and a 1.03 ERA in the second half of the season.

Numbers two through four in the rotation could easily be scrambled around between Matthew Boyd, Imanaga, and Cabrera. Ultimately, it will depend on how the three perform, as it's hard to say who will be the solidified number two guy to complement Horton.

Both Jameson Taillon and Colin Rea will also be a part of the rotation, but if this trade does go through, Rea could lose his role as a starter and make his way into the bullpen. Only time will tell how this lineup comes to be.

