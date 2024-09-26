Chicago Cubs Outfielder Predicted To Land $154 Million Contract
There have been many conflicting reports about Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger and his future free agency decision.
Some reports have suggested that he plans to opt into his player option, which would pay him $27.5 million in 2025.
Patrick Mooney of The Atheltic reported over the weekend that he hasn't made a final decision on his pending contract situation.
"On the verge of elimination from the playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are headed toward another long offseason that Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras will shape. Though the focus around Wrigley Field is already shifting to the future, Bellinger has not decided whether to opt out of his contract or return to the Cubs next season, according to sources familiar with the situation."
If Bellinger opts out, he'll hit the open market again, perhaps looking for a long-term contract.
Only time will tell what the former MVP decides to do, but it's something the Cubs have to keep in the back of their minds.
If Bellinger does opt into his deal, that's a lot of money they'll have to spend on one hitter. With many needs in their lineup, that money could be better spent elsewhere.
Unfortunately, that'd be something they'd just have to deal with if he decided to return.
But there's a scenario where the Arizona native decides to test the market again and find a new home.
If he does, Chicago shouldn't be too upset about it. That doesn't mean Bellinger is a bad player, but that'd free up a lot of money.
The question then becomes, if he decided to opt out of his contract, how much money could he be looking at?
Spotrac released their predictions for 2024 free agents, listing Bellinger's base calculated value at $154.1 million over seven seasons.
His average annual value would be cheaper, but he'd also have a long-term commitment, which is never a bad thing for a player who's only getting older.
In 2024, he hasn't had quite the same campaign as in 2023, when it looked like he was reviving his career.
When Bellinger was an MVP candidate, there weren't many other players in Major League Baseball who could do what he did at the dish. However, he struggled for about three years after playing at that level.
In 2024, he's posted a .267/.326/.431 slash line, 112 OPS+, and has hit 18 home runs.
If he could return to the 138 OPS+ showing he had in 2023, he's well worth that type of money and contract.