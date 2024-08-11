Cody Bellinger Opting Out ‘Would Give’ Chicago Cubs More Flexibility in Winter
There haven't been many bright spots for the Chicago Cubs in 2024, but Cody Bellinger has continued to put together another impressive campaign. After reviving his career in 2023 with the Cubs, he signed a one-year, $30 million contract with player options in 2025 and 2026.
The left-handed slugger isn't what he used to be when he won an MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 season. He posted a ridiculous 167 OPS+ that year, the best in his career by more than 20 points. Factor in that he finished with an OPS above 1.000 and hit 47 home runs, and it just goes to show how dominant he was.
Despite not playing to that level with Chicago, to say that he's been bad by any means would be dishonest. He's put up some impressive numbers during his two seasons here, finishing with a 136 OPS+ just last year. His 2024 campaign has seen him deal with injuries a bit, appearing in 87 games. Still, he's slashing .273/.329/.422.
He's produced, which is all they can ask for. The question now for the Cubs, however, is if he'll opt into his contract in the offseason.
When asked if Bellinger will pick up his player option, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic thinks him opting out might be the best option.
"As far as Bellinger, whether he opts in is up in the air. He has a 109 wRC+ after posting a 134 wRC+ last season. If he matched last season, it was a slam dunk that he’d opt out. Where he’s at now? It’s probably borderline, leaning toward opting in. If he starts slugging a bit more and ends up at around 120 wRC+ for the season, the bet here is that he opts out.
"I see no reason for the Cubs to try and extend Bellinger... But Bellinger opting out certainly would give them more flexibility this winter with how much they can spend and what they can do with the roster."
It's an interesting take to not want to keep him around, but Sharma brings up some valuable points, too. If Chicago can address another area where they need to drastically improve more than in the outfield, that could be their best plan.
However, it's also fair to suggest that they should keep him around, considering he's arguably been the best hitter in their lineup the past two seasons.
Either way they go might not be the wrong one. If Bellinger opts into his contract and they bring him back, they have a hitter who can put up impressive numbers. If they were to lose him, they'd have more money to spend.