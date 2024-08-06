Chicago Cubs Outfielder Predicted to Make 2028 Team USA Olympic Roster
Baseball will be returning to the Summer Olympics in 2028, and for the first time ever, MLB players might be allowed to participate.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, all signs point to MLB players participating in the Olympics for the first time. In past, Team USA is typically represented by teams made up of college and minor league players.
So, when thinking about all the potential changes in the 2028 Olympics, it'll be interesting to see which players will receive the honor to represent their country on Team USA.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted a dream team, including Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger.
"Bellinger is admittedly a more questionable pick, yet how many other players could come off the bench and play first base just as well as center field or right field?"
Rymer mentioning his versatility is important for his case on the roster. If Team USA is going to bring only a certain number of players, they need to make sure they have versatility. That fits what Bellinger does perfect as he has been one of the better players in baseball throughout the past five-plus years.
Despite the left-handed slugger not being what he once was, he had a bounce-back season for the Cubs in 2023, finishing with a 136 OPS+, the third-best of his career.
In 2024, he currently owns a 111 OPS+, which would be his second-best since the 2020 season, showing how important he's been for Chicago.
The USA team typically brings veteran players, and with Bellinger being 33 years old at that point in his life, it'd make sense to have him around.
Given he has a player option in the offseason, there's a chance he won't be on the Cubs when this event takes place. However, he seems to have really put it together during his time in the Windy City, which could interest him and the front office in continuing this relationship as they look to build a contending team in 2025 and beyond.
Already a past World Series champion and Most Valuable Player Award winner, Bellinger would add to his impressive trophy case with a gold medal.