Chicago Cubs Pitcher Predicted To Take Over Top Prospect Role Next Year
The Chicago Cubs are expected to call up their current top prospect this season, which leaves a chance for another player to move into the No. 1 spot.
MLB prospect analyst Jim Callis recently took a look through each team's pipeline to figure out who will be their top prospect by this time next year.
He predicted a change for the Cubs, with pitcher Cade Horton taking over for star infielder Matt Shaw.
It was less of an indictment on Shaw, rather an acknowledgement of his development since he is expected to graduate from prospect status with a full year in MLB.
Shaw was the No. 13 overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft and is projected to be on the Opening Day roster.
He was already in Double-A before he had played 30 professional games, then he got called up to Triple-A in 2024 and played 35 games there.
It would be a stretch to call him a five-tool prospect, but he very well could be a four-tool player.
His defense at third base will be the determining factor.
The 23-year-old was expected to be a shortstop at the next level thanks to his arm and range, but team needs pushed him to the hot corner.
There are almost no worries about his bat, and for good reason.
In his first full professional season, 121 games in the minors, he posted a .284/.379/.488 slash line with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases.
His plate discipline is also another reason why his game is expected to translate.
That would leave the door open for Horton to take over the top spot. The pitcher is currently the third-overall prospect in the farm himself. The other player above him, Owen Caissie, is expected to graduate along with Shaw.
Horton, who was originally expected to be someone called up in 2025, isn't being left behind because of talent, but because he is still recovering from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since May.
Given how good the Chicago rotation is expected to be next year, there is litte reason to rush him to the Majors.
Perhaps he could still be a late call-up and retain his prospect status into the offseason.
The 23-year-old posted a 2.56 ERA in 88.1 innings of work during his last full campaign. He started 2024 out in Double-A, where he put up a 1.10 ERA in 16.1 innings.
His start to Triple-A was a bit rockier, but there is little worry with such a small sample size.
Either both players debut early enough to graduate, or the Cubs will have another exciting young player to look forward to adding in 2026.