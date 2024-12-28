Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Could Call See Influx of Top Prospects in MLB Next Season

The Chicago Cubs have a handful of top prospects seemingly ready to get called up next season.

Dylan Sanders

Iowa Cubs player Matt Shaw stands at third base during the first inning against Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at Principal Park.
Iowa Cubs player Matt Shaw stands at third base during the first inning against Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at Principal Park. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have already made a huge splash this offseason and could now be looking to their farm system to improve their team for next year.

After bringing in Kyle Tucker, there doesn't seem to be much left for them to do either via trade or in free agency, but with some question marks still on the Cubs' roster, though, there may be room for a handful of top prospects to be called up and make the team.

Spring Training could be extra entertaining with so much young talent fighting for an opportunity.

These are the top Chicago prospects that are most likely to get called up in 2025.

3B Matt Shaw

He is all but confirmed to be the guy at third base next year, especially after they traded away Isaac Paredes.

He is an exciting prospect with a rare power and speed combo. His bat was elite in college and has translated quickly.

The 23-year-old posted a .284/.379/.488 slash line during this past campaign with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

OF Owen Caissie

The star prospect spent all of last season at the Triple-A level and played solid baseball. His path to playing time isn't as clear with Tucker in the corner outfield spot, but he could be solid option should an injury pop up or the Cubs decide to trade away Seiya Suzuki.

He is young at just 22 years old, but he is also coming off a year with a .278/.375/.473 slash line where he hit 19 home runs and stole 11 bases.

There is a realistic future where he can consistently provide 20-25 home runs in the Majors.

RHP Cade Horton

The top pitching prospect has been all over the place with his results on the mound during his baseball career, but he has sky-high potential.

He has posted a 3.15 ERA during his two years in Chicago's minor league system, but has also only pitched 122.2 total innings. If he can stay healthy and put up longer outings, he could fly into the Cubs' rotation next.

C Moises Ballesteros

The catching position has been a thorn in Chicago's side for a while now, and they finally have a young potential star to look forward to at the position.

Moises Ballesteros was an international signing who has flown up the pipeline rankings and looks like a potential impact bat at the next level. The 21-year-old posted a .289/.354/.471 slash line with 19 home runs last year.

If he gets called up, it might only be as a designated hitter since the Cubs overhauled that position group by trading for Matt Thaiss and signing Carson Kelly.

Utility Man James Triantos

Given the current outlook of the roster, his best shot will come as a utility man off the bench.

He can play a handful of positions and has been great at getting on base, and when he gets on, no matter how he does it, he is a threat to score.

James Triantos put up a .300/.346/.427 slash line in 2024 with a whopping 47 stolen bases, so he could carve out a niche role for himself in 2025.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News