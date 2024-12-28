Chicago Cubs Could Call See Influx of Top Prospects in MLB Next Season
The Chicago Cubs have already made a huge splash this offseason and could now be looking to their farm system to improve their team for next year.
After bringing in Kyle Tucker, there doesn't seem to be much left for them to do either via trade or in free agency, but with some question marks still on the Cubs' roster, though, there may be room for a handful of top prospects to be called up and make the team.
Spring Training could be extra entertaining with so much young talent fighting for an opportunity.
These are the top Chicago prospects that are most likely to get called up in 2025.
3B Matt Shaw
He is all but confirmed to be the guy at third base next year, especially after they traded away Isaac Paredes.
He is an exciting prospect with a rare power and speed combo. His bat was elite in college and has translated quickly.
The 23-year-old posted a .284/.379/.488 slash line during this past campaign with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases.
OF Owen Caissie
The star prospect spent all of last season at the Triple-A level and played solid baseball. His path to playing time isn't as clear with Tucker in the corner outfield spot, but he could be solid option should an injury pop up or the Cubs decide to trade away Seiya Suzuki.
He is young at just 22 years old, but he is also coming off a year with a .278/.375/.473 slash line where he hit 19 home runs and stole 11 bases.
There is a realistic future where he can consistently provide 20-25 home runs in the Majors.
RHP Cade Horton
The top pitching prospect has been all over the place with his results on the mound during his baseball career, but he has sky-high potential.
He has posted a 3.15 ERA during his two years in Chicago's minor league system, but has also only pitched 122.2 total innings. If he can stay healthy and put up longer outings, he could fly into the Cubs' rotation next.
C Moises Ballesteros
The catching position has been a thorn in Chicago's side for a while now, and they finally have a young potential star to look forward to at the position.
Moises Ballesteros was an international signing who has flown up the pipeline rankings and looks like a potential impact bat at the next level. The 21-year-old posted a .289/.354/.471 slash line with 19 home runs last year.
If he gets called up, it might only be as a designated hitter since the Cubs overhauled that position group by trading for Matt Thaiss and signing Carson Kelly.
Utility Man James Triantos
Given the current outlook of the roster, his best shot will come as a utility man off the bench.
He can play a handful of positions and has been great at getting on base, and when he gets on, no matter how he does it, he is a threat to score.
James Triantos put up a .300/.346/.427 slash line in 2024 with a whopping 47 stolen bases, so he could carve out a niche role for himself in 2025.