Chicago Cubs Pitching Prospect Rising Fast in Minor Leagues
Chicago Cubs fans could be excused for not knowing who Jaxon Wiggins was when the team drafted him with their second-round supplemental pick last year.
The Arkansas product showed plenty of promise in 2022 when he went 6-3 in 15 starts (17 games) with the Razorbacks. The record was solid. His ERA — 6.55 in 60 innings — was not ideal. He only made three quality starts and didn’t claim any All-SEC honors.
Wiggins would have made progress last season but he ended up redshirting due to Tommy John surgery. But, with that, he was eligible for the MLB Draft and the Cubs liked him enough to take him No. 68 overall.
The right-hander from Roland, Okla., is making that faith pay off.
MLB Pipeline is preparing to release its new Top 100 overall prospects next week. After that, the site is likely to remake its Top 30 prospects list for each team.
The site teased the new rankings by highlighting the fastest-rising prospect in each system. Wiggins — who is already the Cubs’ No. 19 prospect — earned the nod from the site.
The Cubs shut Wiggins down for the rest of the 2023 season and he was ready to go at the start of this season. His record doesn’t scream fast-riser — he is 0-6 with a 5.17 ERA in 13 starts. But, he’s already pitched for the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League rookie team, Class-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend.
He has struck out 41 and walked 23 in 38.1 innings.
So what’s driving his rise?
It’s the quality of his pitches. He’s averaging the mid-90s with his fastball, can reach 99 mph on the gun and, per MLB Pipeline, has developed a power slider, curveball and change-up. He already has a four-pitch repertoire, a precursor to a player that could reach the Majors one day.
He still needs some time. The 22-year-old is projected to be ready for the Majors in 2026.
The Cubs’ Top 30 list could undergo a bit of a makeover when it’s updated, especially with their draft selections.
Three players selected in the MLB Draft could join the Top 30, including first-round pick Cam Smith, second-round pick Cole Mathis and fourth-round pick Ty Southisene.
The top echelon of the Cubs’ prospect talent is concentrated at Triple-A Iowa and could join the Cubs soon.
That list includes pitcher Cade Horton, third baseman Matt Shaw, outfielder Owen Caissie, infielder James Triantos, catcher Moises Ballesteros and outfielder Kevin Alcantara. Those are the system’s top six prospects.