Cubs Notes: Bad News On Bregman, Bichette Linked, Suarez, Gallen & More

2026 is here, and the Chicago Cubs still have plenty of work to do ahead of next season.

The race for Tatsuya Imai's signature has come and gone, with the Cubs losing out the bidding war to the Houston Astros, who reportedly signed the Japanese ace to a three-year deal for a max $63 million.

The Cubs will now hopefully look to other options to shore up the starting rotation, with multiple players still being linked via MLB insiders.

MLB Insider's Alex Bregman Update Raises Red Flag For Cubs - Cubs fans might be concerned about the latest report regarding Alex Bregman, as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently wrote, "Sources believe the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks may be the two most aggressive clubs in the hunt for Bregman, though a Red Sox reunion remains a possibility."

He noted that the Cubs have been connected to him throughout the offseason, but the real revelation in his report was that the Cubs are not considered among the more aggressive teams after him. If that's the case, don't bank on the team to land him.

Cubs Have Reportedly ‘Checked On’ Bo Bichette - A new report suggests the Cubs may be looking into a surprising roster addition. Jon Heyman noted in a January 1 article that the Cubs were among three previously unreported teams interested in Bo Bichette. The other two being the Yankees and Dodgers.

What that means, exactly, is unknown. However, such a move would obviously have a significant impact on the rest of the infield, most notably Nico Hoerner, for whom the Cubs are reportedly open to offers.

Insider Explains Cubs’ Free Agency Plan After Failed Tatsuya Imai Pursuit - Now that Imai has signed for the Astros, the Cubs must pivot to other options. The initial thought might be to target Ranger Suarez or Framber Valdez as they are the best two pitchers on the market; however, they aren't the team's only options.

And in a Jan 1 article, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com touched on the issue, noting, "Ranger Suárez and Framber Valdez figure to cost significantly more than Imai," before adding that Zac Gallen might be the best fit at this point.

Heyman Confirms $160 Million Free Agent Ranger Suarez Remains On Cubs Radar - That said, Jon Heyman of the NY Post also confirmed on January 1st that the Cubs remain "linked" to Ranger Suarez.

Suarez makes a lot of sense for the team, as he's played exceptionally well at Wrigley Field, posting a 1.88 ERA and giving up zero home runs in 14.1 innings. Suarez is also a proven postseason performer, which is something the Cubs desperately needed last year.

Cubs 2026 Rotation Now That Tatsuya Imai Has Signed With The Astros - Despite Tatsuya Imai signing elsewhere, the Cubs 'rotation is still strong (although it could certainly be stronger with the addition of Gallen, Valdez, or Suarez).

As it stands, the Cubs 2026 starting rotation consists of Cade Horton, who will likely open the season, along with Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Colin Rea, and eventually Justin Steele once he returns from his Tommy John recovery.

Cubs’ Potential Next Big Thing In Outfield Set To Debut In Minor Leagues - The Cubs have done very well developing outfield prospects over the years. Some of those include Owen Caissie, Ian Happ, and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

This year, upcoming prospect Ethan Conrad is set to make his debut. Chicago took Conrad in the first round of last year's draft, and he is currently the Cubs' No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Chicago Cubs Sued By Facilities Employee For Alleged Harassment And Discrimination - A Cubs facilities employee has filed a federal complaint against the team in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleging harassment and discrimination.

The employee is seeking back and front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, compensation for a loss of benefits, interest, and attorneys’ fees and costs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Helped Set Intriguing Major League Record - The Cubs star outfielder helped set a curious record last season with his 31 home runs and 35 stolen bases. There have been just 51 players in MLB history to hit the 30-30 achievement, and now just two for the Cubs (Sammy Sosa did it twice).

This year, Pete-Crow Armstrong joined six other players (New York Mets’ Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, the New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll), making it the most players to hit the 30-30 mark in a season in history. The previous record was four players in 2023.