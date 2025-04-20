Chicago Cubs Position Staff Ace for Rematch with Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs caught a break when it comes to their two-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and nearly caught another.
The series starts on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m., followed by Wednesday’s game at 6 p.m.
The two-game series is a by-product of the Tokyo Series last month. The Cubs and Dodgers opened the regular season overseas with a two-game series. Considering the Cubs have an off day on Monday and on Thursday, it’s easy to see how Major League Baseball carved the Tokyo Series out of it.
The first break is that the Cubs won’t face Roki Sasaki in this series. He pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers and put together his best game of the season so far. It’s still possible the Cubs could face Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the finale. He pitched on Friday and could pitch on Wednesday on normal rest.
Los Angeles has not announced its starter for that game.
The break Chicago nearly got was missing Shohei Ohtani. He went on paternity leave on Friday to be with his wife for the delivery of his first child. Their child was born on Saturday, and he was activated on Sunday and back in the lineup.
So, the reigning National League MVP should be in the lineup to face his countryman, Shota Imanaga, when the Dodgers and the Cubs open the series.
With Justin Steele out for the season after Tommy John surgery, the Cubs will lean on Imanaga (2-1, 2.22) like never before. He absorbed a no-decision in his last start against San Diego, as he threw five innings, allowed four hits and no earned runs. He walked three and struck out seven. His last win game on April 4 against San Diego.
Imanaga was the opening-day starter in the Tokyo Series against Yamamoto.
Right-hander Dustin May (1-1, 1.06) is the listed probable starter for Tuesday game per MLB.com. May will be making his first start since claiming the victory in last week’s game against the Colorado Rockies. He went six innings that contest, giving up three hits and one earned run. He struck out seven and walked none.
While the Dodgers have not set Wednesday’s starter, the Cubs will run with left-hander Matthew Boyd (1-2, 2.01).
He’s been a hard-luck loser of late. He took the loss in his last start against San Diego even though he only allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings. He gave up six hits and two walks while he struck out three.