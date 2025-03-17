Chicago Cubs Won't Face Los Angeles Dodgers Former MVP During Tokyo Series
The Chicago Cubs are set to start their 2025 regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series on Tuesday.
A two-game set will be played at the Tokyo Dome, with a second contest being held on Wednesday.
The Cubs have played two exhibition games in Japan in preparation for this matchup against the Dodgers, facing off with the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants.
Chicago didn’t look great in the first game, losing 3-0 as Keito Mombetsu tossed five perfect innings against them which was not the outcome the team was hoping for with their potential Opening Day lineup in the field.
In Game 2 they played better, defeating the Giants 4-2.
Top prospect Matt Shaw knocked in a few runs and looks ready to handle the starting third base job.
With their focus now solely on Los Angeles, the Cubs are catching a massive break during the two-game series.
Dave Roberts has announced that Dodgers superstar starting shortstop Mookie Betts will not be participating in either game.
He is battling an illness that has lingered for about a week and has compromised him physically. The former MVP is beginning to feel better but has lost about 15 pounds and is still not where he wants to be in terms of hydration and strength.
"He's not going to play in these two games," Roberts said, via the Associated Press on ESPN. "When you're dehydrated, that's what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We're very mindful of that."
The day before their trip to Japan started, Betts began to exhibit flu-like symptoms.
He made the long trip hoping that his health would improve enough for him to get on the field, but that has not been the case.
Betts attempted to make it through a workout on Sunday but tired out rapidly. Had the team known things would linger this much, he wouldn’t have traveled with the team at all.
Roberts added that there is a chance the eight-time All-Star will fly back to the United States ahead of the rest of the team to rest up and prepare for their opener stateside on March 27.
Instead of having to face off against Betts at shortstop, Chicago is going to see Miguel Rojas in that spot.
Not having the former MVP in the mix makes navigating a loaded Dodgers lineup a little easier, but there are still plenty of challenges for the pitching staff to overcome.