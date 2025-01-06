Chicago Cubs Predicted To Lose Top Target to New York Yankees or San Diego Padres
Considering the expectations coming into the offseason, it's tough to get a feel for what the Chicago Cubs have done.
While trading for Kyle Tucker was a step in the right direction, ultimately, much more has to be done if the Cubs want to win a World Series in the near future.
As currently constructed, it's tough to picture a scenario where Chicago comes out on top of the baseball world in 2025.
That isn't necessarily the biggest deal.
Right now, the Cubs have to start improving, so taking small steps to get there isn't always the worst plan, however, they must be careful with Tucker, considering he hits free agency at the end of the upcoming campaign.
With that in mind, it'd be encouraging to see Chicago make another significant trade or signing before Spring Training begins.
Whether that's likely or not remains to be seen, but reports have indicated the Cubs are in on Roki Sasaki.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Sasaki will sign with one of the seven teams he's met with, which includes Chicago.
That gives them a chance, and with how competitive his market has been, it's a positive sign the Cubs are still in the mix with him having to make a decision by Jan. 23.
But even though Bowden believes Sasaki will sign with one of those seven ball clubs, he doesn't expect him to land with Chicago, predicting either the New York Yankees or San Diego Padres to sign the right-hander.
"I don't think the Giants make a lot of sense for him based on their weak farm system and mediocre major-league roster. I view the Rangers as a long shot, though they would be a good fit because of their strong pitching room and leadership group. The Cubs also seem like a stretch to me. That leaves both New York teams and the Padres."
From a pure talent standpoint, the Yankees and Padres are in a better position than the Cubs.
Chicago has felt confident throughout this process, and despite that not telling everything about what's going on behind the scenes, there seems to be some hope.