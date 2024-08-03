Chicago Cubs Predicted To Regret Major Trade Deadline Move
The Chicago Cubs made a massive move ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That move was acquiring All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Paredes was expected to be moved, but the Cubs were not one of the top teams being rumored as a potential landing spot. When the news broke that Jed Hoyer had pulled off a deal for him, it shocked the entire Chicago fan base.
Hoyer opted to buy talent ahead of the deadline, but he did it with the future in mind. Paredes has three years left on his deal following the 2024 season. He will be a big part of the Cubs' plans for the future.
While the move is viewed as a key addition for the present and future, one writer has predicted that the team will end up regretting the move.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided has revealed why he thinks the team trading for Paredes will end up being a mistake.
Mainly, he suggested that Paredes will struggle to hit with the same power numbers in Chicago that he did in Tampa Bay. He finished off by stating that the Cubs should have pursued a player that fits better hitting at Wrigley Field.
"While it's hard to knock Hoyer for acquiring a 25-year-old with club control who is as good as Paredes is, it's easy to question his fit in Chicago. There's a good chance that as time passes by, the Cubs might've been better off in hindsight going after someone who fits better in their home ballpark."
Before his trade to Chicago, Paredes hit 16 home runs to go along with 55 RBI, while batting .245/.357/.435. In his first four games with the Cubs, he has recorded just two hits in 16 at-bats, with both hits being doubles.
While there is a very real chance that Rotman could be right about the potential regret, there is also a good chance that Paredes figures things out and continues producing at a very high level for Chicago.
At the very least, it's a big swing from Hoyer and the front office. They proved that the team is still looking to compete.
Hopefully, Paredes will shut this prediction down. The Cubs desperately need more consistent offensive production and their move to acquire the All-Star third baseman was a huge stab at fixing those issues.