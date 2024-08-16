Chicago Cubs Predicted to Land Elite Relief Pitcher in Offseason
It goes without saying that the Chicago Cubs need to do a lot in the offseason if they want to avoid having the season they've had in 2024. This year has been inexcusable in multiple ways, and while they still have an outside chance of making the postseason via the Wild Card, a lot has to change in the future.
There will be simple expectations in the offseason. If Jed Hoyer doesn't put together a competent team, there's a chance he won't be the Cubs' President of Baseball Operations any longer. He did what he had to do at the trade deadline, even though one could argue that he should've done more in terms of selling. Still, it was a step in the right direction with some of the additions he made.
There hasn't really been one area that's gone right for Chicago this season. They've struggled offensively, their defense hasn't been great at times, and their bullpen hasn't done enough for a team looking to compete. If it wasn't for their starting rotation, it's scary to think about how bad this campaign would be going.
Landing big names in the offseason is always the thing that fans get stuck on, but relief pitchers are more important than anything else for a contending team. They'll need to land a few of them if they want to be the team they're looking to be.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided believes that'll be the case, predicting the Cubs will sign Tanner Scott, who should be the hottest name on the relief pitching market.
"The Chicago Cubs will need to swim in the deep end this winter, and the team President of Baseball Operations will have to get uncomfortable if the team wishes to compete moving forward. The Chicago Cubs primarily are not in a playoff spot due to the 21 blown saves in 45 opportunities they have accumulated on the season.
"If the team converted even five of those, their record would be good enough to be in a Wild Card spot. Given how strong their starting rotation is, look for the team to improve their bullpen this winter vastly. Tanner Scott will be a great option. Ideally, the team will need two relievers who will be available."
Scott, one of the best relievers in baseball, was traded to the San Diego Padres during the trade deadline. However, the left-hander can hit free agency in the offseason. The Padres aren't afraid to spend money, so there's a chance he stays on the West Coast, but if Chicago wants him, there's no excuse for them not to give him the type of money he's looking for.
In 45 2/3 innings pitched, he's struck out 53 hitters and owns a 1.18 ERA.