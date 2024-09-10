Chicago Cubs Predicted To Make Massive Move In This Area
The Chicago Cubs have shown the ability to be a very competitive baseball team late in the season. Unfortunately, it looks like they were able to turn things around and get to winning a bit too late.
With that in mind, Jed Hoyer and company will head into the offseason hoping to make some moves and get the Cubs back to being serious contenders in 2025.
Looking at the roster, Chicago could use more consistent production at the catcher position, although Miguel Amaya has started showing that late in the year. It seems likely that they'll stick with him and give him another chance in 2025. They could also call up Moises Ballesteros.
They definitely need to find a legitimate and elite closer. That has been an Achilles heel for them all season long.
Finally, they could consider targeting a big bat or another top-notch starting pitcher. They aren't super pressing needs in those two positions, but they're areas that the team could add a piece.
Bleacher Report has suggested that the Cubs could be among the busiest teams in the MLB offseason. They also think that Chicago could pursue one of the top free agent starting pitchers. Corbin Burnes was name-dropped as a potential target.
"Cody Bellinger probably isn't going to decline his player option, so this entire offense figures to be back again next season. However, the Cubs are going to be a major player for at least one of the top starting pitchers on the market. And if really all they do this winter is sign Corbin Burnes, that would still make them one of the biggest spenders, because he ain't coming cheap."
From a rotation standpoint, the Cubs aleady look very good for 2025. They project to have Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad as four of their starters. Adding a big name like Burnes would make them elite.
Thinking of a three-headed starting pitching monster of Steele, Imanaga, and a player like Burnes is a scary thought for any opposing batter.
Hoyer has refrained from going out into the market and making the huge splash in recent years. Bellinger is one of the most aggressive moves the team has made.
All of that being said, if they're going to alter that mindset and get aggressive, this offseason would be the time to do it. The team is not far away from contending and a big move or two could push them back into the World Series hunt.