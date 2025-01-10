Chicago Cubs Predicted To Sign Two-Time All-Star Veteran Closer
The Chicago Cubs are still in need of another bullpen arm or two. There are plenty of free agents on the market, but with Spring Training only about a month away, the Cubs need to get a move on.
Many of the top free agents have already signed, but the reliever market has yet to heat up.
For a Chicago team that has to add to its bullpen, the front office could use this time to sign an arm or two before others do.
It's safe to say the Cubs aren't in the mix for any of the expensive relievers. The only one they likely won't have an opportunity to sign is Tanner Scott, who some believe could get up to $60 million.
Most other free agent relievers aren't expected to even reach half of that, and some will be as low as a few million dollars.
Among the options who could make sense, Kirby Yates should be at the top of the list. Yates has been as good as it gets when he's been healthy over the past five years, but that's the concerning part of signing him.
However, those injuries look to be behind him. The right-hander was excellent in 2024, earning his second All-Star nod and, most importantly, threw in 61 2/3 innings, the second most in his career.
In a recent prediction from Will Laws of Sports Illustrated, he had the veteran landing with Chicago in free agency.
"It was a long road back, but Yates rediscovered the form that once briefly made him baseball’s best closer. After notching 41 saves with a 1.19 ERA in 2019, elbow injuries cost Yates basically all of the 2020 to ‘22 seasons. He put up a solid year in ‘23, with a 3.28 ERA over 61 games for the Braves, before a dominant ‘24 campaign as Texas’s closer. Yates had 33 saves with a 1.17 ERA and 1.81 xERA in 61 games, posting a 35.9% strikeout rate that validated the return of his dominant stuff."
Not only does Yates have elite stuff, but he has experience, and that's something the Cubs unit could use.
It's surprising that he hasn't found a new home yet. It could take Scott signing for the reliever market to get going, with some reports suggesting that.
Once he inks a deal with a new team, expect Yates and others to follow shortly after.