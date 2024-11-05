Chicago Cubs Linked as Possible Suitor for Star Free Agent Closer
Over the past few years, the Chicago Cubs have struggled and have been unable to be a contender. Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about his desire to get the team back into contention in 2025.
In order to do that, the Cubs will need to make some moves this offseason.
Looking at the current makeup of the team, Chicago could focus on quite a few different positions.
On the outside looking in, the Cubs could use help at the closer position. They need a big bat that could increase their run production. In addition, they could consider adding another starter, which has been one of the most rumored avenues to improvement.
A closer should be at the very top of their wish list. They struggled to close out games in a big way during the 2024 MLB season, blowing 26 potential save opportunities throughout the year.
Keeping that in mind, Michael Brakebill of FanSided has suggested some potential options for Chicago. He mentioned one star free agent that the Cubs could target. Tanner Scott was the biggest name on the list.
Scott is set to hit the open free agency market after a big-time season last year. He's going to cash in with a big contract and Chicago makes sense as a team that could award him that deal.
During the 2024 MLB season split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, Scott ended up making 72 total appearances. He ended up with a 9-6 record to go along with a 1.75 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, 84 strikeouts, 36 walks, 22 saves in 24 opportunities, and 11 holds.
Needless to say, Scott was very busy. He was also very elite.
If the Cubs want to take the next step, they have to be able to finish out wins. Should they have been able to do so in 2024, they very well might have been a playoff team. They can't afford to repeat that same mistake in 2025.
At 30 years old, Scott would be a long-term option to fix the closing issue. Chicago could consider signing him to a three or four-year contract. He would be one of the best potential additions at the cloer position.
Expect to see the Cubs end up being connected to quite a few quality free agents. Hoyer is going to be busy as he looks to build the team back into a contender and Scott could be one of the best fits that they could pursue.