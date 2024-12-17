Chicago Cubs Can Shore Up Bullpen by Signing Star Free Agent Kirby Yates
The perception of the Chicago Cubs offseason has turned around tremendously.
It's gone from frustration at the team's lack of interest in top free agents to elation after the huge trade made for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.
The Cubs still want to address the pitching department both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen. While fans likely should not expect Corbin Burnes to sign a nine-figure deal to come to Chicago, there are quality names out there who can be had at a reasonable price.
One could come in the form of bullpen help via a veteran reliever coming off one of the best seasons of his career, even though he will turn 38 years old by the time the season gets going.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided named the Cubs as a team that should go after Texas Rangers free agent right-hander Kirby Yates, provided they can shed some of the money they owe to Cody Bellinger assuming they trade the slugger to the New York Yankees or elsewhere.
"Kirby's 2024 was other-worldly, so it's no surprise the Cubs have already been linked. In the worst-case scenario, they have money to add another closer by the deadline if he doesn't pan out next season," Brakebill wrote.
Yates finished 2024 finishing top-10 in Cy Young voting for the second time in his career after signing a one-year deal with Texas the winter prior.
With a 1.17 ERA over 61 appearances that included 33 saves and 85 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched, Yates put up the kind of season that every reliever dreams of.
While the money will be a bit steep for an aging reliever like Yates, who is due for a significant pay bump compared to the $4.5 million he made in 2024, any contract handed to him would not be a long-term deal at his age.
Expected widely to command a number in the $10-15 million range, that would be a more than fair price even if Yates is 80% of the pitcher he was in 2024.
If Chicago is able to ship off Bellinger and a good chunk of his contract - something that seems increasingly likely - they should absolutely take that money and invest it back into their own team.
Yates would certainly be the kind of name that looks like the right fit.