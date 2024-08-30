Chicago Cubs Predicted Top Prospect in 2026 Might Surprise Fans
While the Chicago Cubs' big league team hasn't played as well as many hoped for throughout the past few seasons, they have a collection of young talent in their farm system who should make an impact in the near future.
If they continue to drop games and are out of the Wild Card race, there's not much of a reason for the Cubs not to give some of them a chance. However, only five games out in the Wild Card race, that situation might never play out.
In the offseason, Chicago will have multiple decisions to make regarding their prospects. There's a clear need for more talent on the big league roster, so there's not much of an excuse for them not to put together a better team.
They have many prospects they could trade, or they could simply sign guys in free agency. Hopefully, it's a mix of both. If they do so, that should give them the best opportunity to put together a contending team.
With potential movement and their top six prospects already in Triple-A, there will be some new names to watch out for in the next few years. Of those is Jefferson Rojas, the Cubs No. 7 prospect, according to MLB.com.
Jefferson, a shortstop, has impressed evaluators. Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com predicted he'll be Chicago's top prospect in 2026, as others are expected to graduate from prospect status by then.
"All six of the Cubs’ current Top 100 prospects are in Triple-A at present, and something will have gone wrong if any of them are still on a prospect list in 2026. Rojas isn’t far off from being a Top 100 guy himself, holding his own despite aggressive assignments up the ladder. He rarely strikes out, and while his overall numbers don’t jump off the page, keep in mind he’s spent the year in High-A at age 19."
The right-handed hitter has played well in his first stint at High-A, slashing .249/.311/.342 with six home runs.
It could be a couple of years before he gets an opportunity due to being just 19 years old, but if he continues to impress at the minor league level, perhaps he'll get a call-up as soon as 2026.
A lot would have to happen before then, but if Rojas finishes this campaign well, there's a good chance he'll start 2025 in Double-A.
From there, he should continue to move his way up the system.