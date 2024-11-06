Chicago Cubs President Reveals Offseason Plans Amid Disappointing Last Campaign
The Chicago Cubs front office should feel all the heat on them this winter, as jobs are on the line. Frankly, Jed Hoyer should've already been fired, but the ownership will allow him to get at least another offseason, perhaps the biggest in his career.
Hoyer's job is to put the best team on the field in 2025. That was the plan at the trade deadline, and he made a few decent moves to help with it.
However, with the offseason here, this is the time for the Cubs to get it all figured out. There are too many holes to count, but they have the chance to fix them all this winter.
The most important aspect of this offseason is Hoyer understanding he needs to improve. If he correctly addresses this team's needs, Chicago should be in a decent position.
If not, we should expect a lot of the same in 2025.
From the sound of things, Hoyer knows what needs to be fixed. Hoyer spoke about improving on the margins, which is often more important than finding a star.
“Always we’re looking to be creative, find if we can find value on the margins, to be able to do that,” Hoyer said, according to Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation. “I think there’s room for it this year. … Everyone comes here with a lot of great ideas, and they usually get squashed within the first cocktail party, and then you go back to the drawing board. But we’ll talk to everyone here. We’ll be super active in discussions and see where it leads us.”
Creativity is important. There are more ways than one to improve, and the Cubs need to pursue every potential avenue to do as such.
Hoyer had more comments, which included him speaking about adding a left-handed reliever, another massive aspect to the success this team could find with an elite one.
“We weren’t optimizing for individual matchups as much as we would have been, and you could feel it in the second half,” Hoyer said. “We oftentimes didn’t have the best matchup for a lefty, especially when Luke went out. So that is something that we’ll be actively looking for this offseason.”
If Hoyer and Chicago are seeking a left-handed reliever, Tanner Scott would be the clear option. He's expected to be $60 million plus, but his stuff is elite, and he'd be the perfect solution to the bullpen struggles that the Cubs president of baseball operations mentioned.