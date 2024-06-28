Chicago Cubs Projected MLB Draft Pick Receives Interesting Comparison
The Chicago Cubs are hoping to turn their season around in the coming weeks. After a good start to the year, things have fallen apart recently.
Prior to Thursday's win over the San Francisco Giants in extra innings, the Cubs had gone 10-22 in their previous 32 games. Obviously, that kind of losing can't keep going if the postseason is still a goal.
While the trade deadline has become a hot topic surrounding Chicago, the 2024 MLB Draft is coming up on July 14th as well.
In the first round, the Cubs will be on the clock with the No. 14 overall pick. There will be quite a few talented players available for them to choose from.
Bleacher Report recently released their latest mock draft. They have Chicago drafting Tennessee infielder Christian Moore with the selection.
"Moore made headlines when he became the first player since 1954 to hit for the cycle at the College World Series, and his terrific junior season culminated with a leadoff home run in the Game 3 title clincher against Texas A&M on Monday. Few players did more to boost their stock this spring than the Tennessee second baseman, who hit .375/.451/.797 with 34 home runs and 74 RBI in 72 games. The Cubs are probably the floor for Florida State slugger James Tibbs III, and a college bat seems like their preferred approach."
As can be seen from the numbers listed above, Moore was a very productive player at the plate this season for the Volunteers. He's also a quality defensive second baseman.
Fish on First did a breakdown about Moore and provided an interesting comparison for him. They believe he compares to Marcus Semien.
The comparison was made in a piece looking at him as a potential Miami Marlins draft candidate, but the comparison is still relevant.
Obviously, a comparison to Semien is not the most flattering that could have been made. However, Semien has been a solid all-around player throughout his career.
Bleacher Report mentioning James Tibbs III would be a much more exciting pick. But, Moore has the potential to be a player that has a long MLB career as well.
Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office will be interesting to watch in the coming weeks. Moore is a name to keep a close eye on when they're on the clock with the No. 14 pick.