Chicago Cubs Projected to Sign Much Needed Veteran Catcher in MLB Free Agency
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs front office are at the beginning of what could be a very busy MLB offseason. They have quite a few holes to fill if they want the team to be a contender in 2025.
While there are a lot of great pieces already in place for the Cubs, it was clear during the 2024 season that they could use more help. That help could be used both at the plate and in the bullpen primarily.
Most of the big rumors connected to Chicago this offseason have involved starting pitchers. That has been strange, as the Cubs are already projected to have Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad in their rotation.
Bringing in another big bat, a quality bullpen arm, preferably being a closer, and another catcher should be high up on the wish list.
Looking specifically at the catcher position, Miguel Amaya did enough down the stretch of the 2024 campaign that he deserves another look in 2025. However, Chicago would be wise to bring in another option to platoon alongside Amaya.
One name to keep a very close eye on is veteran free agent Danny Jansen.
Danny Demilio of PGH Baseball Now has projected that the Cubs will end up landing Jansen. Take that projection with a grain of salt until a bigger name connects Chicago to him, but the fit makes a ton of sense.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline last year, the Cubs were heavily connected to Jansen. He ended up being dealt to the Boston Red Sox, but there was reported interest from Chicago.
During the 2024 season, Jansen ended up playing in 91 total games. He hit nine home runs to go along with 24 RBI, while batting .205/.309/.349.
Clearly, he's not a catcher addition that would make a major impact at the plate. That could lead to the Cubs giving much more consideration to giving top catcher prospect Moises Ballesteros a chance to make the Major League roster and earn a permanent spot.
However, if Chicago is happy with a more defensive-minded catcher, Jansen could be a perfect target.
Amaya ended the season with eight home runs, 47 RBI, and a slash line of .232/.288/.357. In the month of August, his numbers were extremely good, hitting four home runs to go along with 19 RBI and batting .318/.348/.576.
Don't be surprised if the Cubs show interest in Jansen this offseason. They may view Amaya as a player who could take a big leap at the plate in 2025. Jansen would then be a valuable veteran backup.