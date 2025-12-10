Craig Counsell Admits What Cubs Got 'Wrong' About 2025 Season

The Chicago Cubs' bullpen was relatively solid during the 2025 season. Their collective 3.78 ERA ranked them at No. 11 in MLB, and 25-year-old hurler Daniel Palencia performed relatively well as the team's closer, as shown by his 2.91 ERA and 22 saves in 25 opportunities.

However, that doesn't tell the entire story of this relief corps. For one, Palencia struggled mightily down the stretch, as shown by his 7.50 ERA in his final 15 regular-season outings and an 11.57 ERA in his final seven appearances.

Not to mention that many relievers that Chicago thought were going to be key pieces heading into the 2025 season didn't end up being as relevant as unexpected guys like Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz.

Some might say that the Cubs got lucky with the stellar and unexpected seasons that Keller, Pomeranz, and Caleb Thielbar had. Others might say this is a testament to Chicago's front office being able to identify diamonds in the rough, so to speak.

What's for sure is that Chicago needs to find more diamonds in the rough this winter, as there was an exodus of bullpen pieces from last year's roster who are now free agents.

Craig Counsell Speaks on Cubs' 2025 Bullpen Circumstance

Cubs manager Craig Counsell is present at the winter meetings this week and made several interesting comments about his club's relief corps. ESPN's Jesse Rogers made an X post on December 9 that quoted Counsell as saying, "What we thought about the bullpen going into the season, we were wrong. We were pretty wrong on it. We ended up pitching pretty well but at the start of the season, it wasn't the guys we expected to do it."

Cubs could be looking to spend more on the pen now to remove some doubt later? Here is Craig Counsell talking about last year: "What we thought about the bullpen going into the season, we were wrong. We were pretty wrong on it. We ended up pitching pretty well but at the start… — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 9, 2025

Counsell also appeared on MLB Network at one point. And when asked how he foresees the bullpen shaking out for 2026, he said, "We've got a lot of work to do there. That's probably the one place where we lost; we had a lot of free agents in that group that we lost. So we've got a lot of work to do, replacing and fortifying that group.

"You're always gonna get surprises from your bullpen. I think where he started last year is not even close to where we finished. Maybe our top five guys were not in the mix at the end. So that's what you have to be ready for with bullpens. But we need to add more numbers to that area, and we need to add more good arms to that area," Counsell continued, per an X post from MLB Network.

With Edwin Diaz joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, the bullpen market should begin to move fast. This means Chicago will have to act fast with it so the club doesn't get left behind.

