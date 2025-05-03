Chicago Cubs' Prolific Offense Provides Spark for Fantastic First Month
The Chicago Cubs are off to a great start to the season and looking to snap a somewhat lengthy playoff drought.
Coming into the year, expectations were through the roof for the Cubs. This winter, the team made a bunch of upgrades for a team that had won 83 games in each of the past two campaigns.
So far, the offseason moves have worked out great.
Chicago is leading in the National League Central and is the clear-cut favorite. With that being said, their attention must be on capitalizing on this momentum.
With the first month of the season wrapping up, the Cubs have proven that they can play with the best of the best in the NL, and the potential for the team is high.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently graded the first month of the season for the Cubs and gave them a grade of an ‘A-.'
“This team is better and a whole bunch of fun. The Cubs are scoring runs in bunches, Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of those players you can't keep your eyes off and Kyle Tucker is playing at an MVP level," he wrote.
Without a doubt one of the main reasons for the success in the month of April was the offensive production from Chicago.
So far, the Cubs have been arguably the best offense in the league with a great balance both in the power and speed departments. They are leading the league in stolen bases as a team, with Crow-Armstrong bringing a ton of energy to the basepaths.
The talented young outfielder has been off to a great start in 2025, carrying over his play from the second half of last year. So far, he has slashed .266/.305/.508 with six home runs, 21 RBI, and 12 stolen bases.
In addition to the breakout campaign from Crow-Armstrong, the biggest difference maker for the team has been Tucker.
Acquiring the All-Star outfielder is what changed the outlook for the team in 2025. After many successful years with the Houston Astros, he is arguably playing his best baseball right now.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .278 /.387/.563 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, and eight stolen bases. It very well could end up being a 30/30 season for the 28-year-old as long as he stays healthy.
Overall, the month of April was a good one for the Cubs. There is plenty to like about the team, especially on the offensive side of things. While the pitching might need to be addressed, the lineup has proven to be good enough to carry the load so far.