Chicago Cubs Proposed Trade Lands Elite Relief Pitcher Not Named Ryan Helsley
The Chicago Cubs bullpen has continued to struggle this season, a concerning sign as they're more than 50 games into the year. Currently 27-26 and 3.5 games out of first place in the National League Central, the Cubs are still in striking distance.
However, going 3-7 over their last 10 games is as rough as it can get, meaning that changes need to happen within the next few weeks. The St. Louis Cardinals are 8-2 over their last 10 games and have almost jumped Chicago in the standings, just one game behind them.
The Cardinals were viewed as a team that might've been sellers at the deadline. However, with this recent play and the NL Central typically being a winnable division, it's uncertain if that'll be the case.
St. Louis has multiple relievers who could help the Cubs, but why help a team trying to win the same division?
Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed a deal that would involve the rivals, moving Andrew Kittredge to Chicago for Brandon Birdsell and cash considerations
"That's exactly what this trade avoids, while keeping the value quite even. The Cubs would get Kittredge, an excellent reliever who's having a great 2024, while St. Louis receives cash and a pitcher prospect that has an electric fastball."
If they were to land Kittredge, the struggling bullpen would get an arm that could help them in a big way. Ranking in the bottom 10 in bullpen ERA, walks, and hits, Kittredge would give them a solid option to turn to.
He's posted a 2.86 ERA in 22.0 innings pitched, striking out 24 and walking six. This isn't the first time the right-hander has found success, as he posted a 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP during the 2021 season.
Whether the Cardinals would want to trade with the Cubs remains to be seen, but a deal like this would be a step in the right direction.