Watch: Kyle Tucker Hits First Home Run As Member of Cubs
The Chicago Cubs made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they traded for Kyle Tucker.
That move did not come cheap, as they had to give up a top prospect in Cam Smith and one of their young pitchers Hayden Wesneski as part of the package. However, Tucker is one of the best outfielders in baseball, so the Cubs were more than happy to acquire him.
Through the first four games of the year, the All-Star right fielder was off to a slow start.
He had just two hits in his first 16 at-bats and three total bases.
That all changed against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Tucker hit a ground-rule double in his first at-bat. He followed that up with an opposite field single in his second time to the plate.
In the fifth inning, the left-handed batter stepped up to the plate and launched a changeup into the right field bleachers to take the lead.
The 405-foot moonshot was the first home run Tucker has hit as a Cub, and it was much needed.
Tucker has three hits in his first three at-bats Saturday night, and he is a triple shy of the cycle.
The 28-year-old hit 23 homers in 78 games last season. He hit 29, 30 and 30 in the previous three before that. The power potential is always going to be there, so this first home run is nothing new.
It may have been Tucker's first home run as a part of the Cubs, but there is plenty of more to come.