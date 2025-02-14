Chicago Cubs Ranked Among Most Improved Teams in National League
The Chicago Cubs have entered Spring Training with high expectations for 2025 after a strong offseason.
This winter, the Cubs came into the offseason on a mission to improve. On paper, they have certainly achieved that.
For the last couple of years, it has been the Milwaukee Brewers who have controlled the National League Central, but Chicago should be the favorite in the division heading into the new season.
Due to the upgrades by the Cubs and the losses for the Brewers, Chicago not winning the division would be a massive failure.
Even though they didn’t spend a ton of money in free agency, the Cubs have found ways to improve their lineup, starting rotation, and most importantly, the bullpen.
Jayson Stark of The Athletic recently polled some executives about the most improved teams in the National League. The Cubs came in ranked third behind the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Seeing Chicago coming in ranked third behind the Dodgers and the Mets is a fair assessment of their offseason.
When compared to two of the better teams in the league, the Cubs didn’t spend anywhere near those two but were still in the conversation as most improved.
For the Dodgers, their winter spending spree has resulted in them being the heavy favorite in the National League and MLB overall heading into 2025. However, weird things can happen in October with a five-game or seven-game series being anyone’s game.
For New York, they were also going to be graded well due to the addition of Juan Soto in free agency. Signing the best player available in free agency who is considered a true superstar of course helped them improve.
However, even though it wasn’t in free agency with big splashes, Chicago will be better in 2025. The addition of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros was the most significant move that they made.
The slugging outfielder is one of the best in the game, but he unfortunately might just be a rental. In the bullpen, the additions of Eli Morgan and Ryan Pressly will help improve a unit that wasn’t very good in 2024.
Even though it was a great offseason for the Cubs, they are still likely behind some of the teams in the National League in terms of being a true title contender. However, it has been impressive what they have been able to put together without spending nearly as much as other top teams.
If Chicago starts to open their wallets, they could be building long-term success with a strong young group.