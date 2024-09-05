Chicago Cubs Collection of Outfield Prospects Earns Impressive Ranking
The Chicago Cubs have had a disappointing first season under Craig Counsell despite getting hot as of late and winning seven out of their last 10 entering Wednesday.
One big bright spot to look at is their farm system, though, especially their outfield prospects.
MLB Pipeline has ranked their outfield crop in the top 10 in all of baseball.
Their high ranking starts at the top with Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara, both of whom are ranked in the top 75 of MLB Pipeline's Top 100.
Caissie, 22, is one of the most exciting bats in the Cubs' system. In 111 games at Triple-A this year, the outfielder is slashing .278/.378/.473 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 66 RBI. A top 40 prospect, he has plus power and will likely see playing time in 2025.
The Canada native has decent speed and a great arm, but he will be playing a corner spot in Chicago due to Crow-Armstrong's defensive capabilities.
Alcantara is the other star outfield prospect who lifts the Cubs to seventh in these rankings.
The 22-year-old is a big, toolsy prospect with a lot of upside. He doesn't necessarily have a standout trait, but he is average to above average at everything.
Acquired in the Anthony Rizzo trade, the outfielder has reached Triple-A this season. With a .757 OPS, 12 home runs, 16 doubles and 10 stolen bases, there is a lot to be excited about regarding Alcantara.
With his 6-foot-6 frame, he could also develop even more power.
Like Caissie, Alcantara could make his debut next season or even in the lead up to the end of the 2024 campaign.
Outside of the top two, no other outfield prospect is in the top 15 of Chicago's system, however, there are four more in the back half of the list.
Brett Bateman was drafted in the eighth round of the 2023 draft and sits at 17 on their top 30.
Bateman, 22, does one thing really well: run. A 70-grade runner, he is going to be best when he is running and playing defense. His power grade is 20, which is the lowest possible grade, and he has just one professional home run.
With 28 stolen bases and a .379 on-base percentage this season, he is definitely aware of his role.
Alfonsin Rosario is a 20-year-old who can run, throw and hit for power, but he still struggles with the bat-to-ball portion of the game. If he can figure that out at his young age, his tools could see him make a jump on these lists.
He has 15 home runs and a .778 OPS at Single-A this season.
Then there is Brennen Davis, once the top prospect in the system, who has dealt with injuries over the last few years that have hampered him. He has a .857 OPS in 49 games this season, but there are still a lot of unknowns at this point.
The Cubs might have more work to do when turning themselves into a contender than they thought coming into the year, but their farm system continues to be something they can look forward to.
Their top prospects are close to the MLB and could make an impact in the very near future.