Seiya Suzuki Shares Concern About His Cubs Future as He Heads Into Contract Year

Spring Training is officially underway for the Chicago Cubs and with that comes exposure to players entering the final year of their deal. Playing well needs to start immediately and impending free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki is well aware.

Suzuki has shown he can hit for power over his four years in Chicago, but staying consistent at the plate has been a struggle. With the Cubs’ outfield getting younger and Suzuki turning 31, this season could be a big one for him.

“I’m not sure,” Suzuki said about his future in Chicago. “It depends on my performance. If I perform well, I want to stay. I feel like I still haven't put up the numbers that people are expecting me to. It comes down to how I perform."

Seiya Suzuki on his future as he enters the last yr of his contract: "I'm not sure. It depends on my performance. If I perform well, I want to stay. I feel like I still haven't put up the numbers that people are expecting me to. It comes down to how I perform." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 20, 2026

He’s proven he can play the outfield and hit for power, but he’s had trouble staying consistent, especially in big moments. Last season he hit 32 home runs and drove in 104 RBIs, batting .245 while playing 151 games, the most of his career.

Now, in a contract year, Suzuki has a chance to put it all together and show the Cubs he can be a regular fixture in the lineup.

Are the Cubs ready to commit to Seiya Suzuki long-term?

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

There’s extra pressure added on Suzuki this season if he wants to remain with the Cubs long-term. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and Manager Craig Counsell will have plenty of options moving forward.

If Suzuki comes back to the Cubs, it may not be in right field. At 31, he could be a designated hitter, which would give him the opportunity to get into the lineup on a regular basis and play more than 150 games a year.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ seem to be set in the other two spots in the outfield, leaving right field open.

Two players who jump out immediately are Matt Shaw and Kevin Alcántara. Shaw has been taking outfield reps after moving out of the infield with the arrival of Alex Bregman.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shaw’s versatility gives the Cubs options to get his bat in the lineup quickly, while Alcántara has the potential to be a cornerstone of the outfield down the road.

This year may well be the defining factor in Suzuki’s future with the Cubs. The way he performs this year will determine whether he stays with the organization for the long haul or whether he goes into free agency next year.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Alex Bregman’s Analytic Profile Proves He’s the Difference-Maker the Cubs Needed

Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Hilariously Reveals What He Does With His Gold Glove Trophy

Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Takes Shot at Dodgers Fans

Cubs Young Pitching Prospect Already Turning Heads in Spring Ahead of Debut