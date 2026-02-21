What We’re Actually Learning About Cubs Pitching Staff So Far

For the Chicago Cubs, this spring training is all about building up to something bigger and better after reaching the NLDS last season.

The Cubs are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their last World Series title in 2016. How better to do that than to win a championship this year?

For more than a week, Chicago has been in Mesa, Ariz., going through their paces to get ready for the season. With exhibition games starting yesterday, here are a few things we’ve actually learned about the pitching staff.

Rotation depth galore

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

One of Chicago’s big issues last year was its rotation depth. It started with Justin Steele missing the season with an elbow injury and surgery. And it got worse from there. Even the depth the Cubs acquired at the trade deadline — Michael Soroka — got hurt.

The Cubs look much healthier this spring. Steele is still working through the rehab from his ligament revision surgery and could be back at mid-season. With the trade for Edward Cabrera, Chicago has seven healthy arms on its starting rotation depth chart, including Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, Shota Imanaga, Colin Rea and Javier Assad. Two long relievers — Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown — can fill in to start, too.

Chicago wanted rotation depth and it got it. It even has a healthy Imanaga, who recently revealed that the weight gain last season was partially related to his hamstring issue. He’s since adjusted his offseason routine to make sure it doesn’t happen in 2026 and Craig Counsell recently confirmed his velocity is up.

The Cubs stole the Rangers’ bullpen

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Phil Maton. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In rebuilding the bullpen for 2026, the Cubs curiously signed a trio of former Texas Rangers — Phil Maton, Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb. There was a method to it.

Maton has closer potential but has never been asked to assume the role on a regular basis. With Daniel Palencia set for that role, Maton fits in best as a late-inning high-leverage arm. He pitched in 63 games last season with St. Louis and Texas and had a 2.79 ERA and five saves.

Milner was the Rangers’ rubber-armed lefty with the funky arm angle, and he was used in a variety of ways by Texas. He logged a career-high 73 appearances and went 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA. He’s capable of pitching more than an inning and pitched for manager Craig Counsell in Milwaukee.

Webb, a low-cost right-hander, was non-tendered after he went 5-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 55 games. He consistently hits around a 3.00 ERA each season and delivers steady performance, especially in non-leverage single innings.

Texas had one of the best bullpens in baseball last season. It makes sense for the Cubs to sign the pieces that fit best in their bullpen.

The wildcards

Seattle Mariners pitcher Collin Snider. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Two non-roster relievers have performed well enough to push for a spot in the bullpen, though adding them is tricky since they’re not on the MLB roster. Both fit the mold of journeyman fliers.

Corbin Martin is a right-hander with 53 career games under his belt and a 6.54 ERA. One thing he has going for him is a strikeout rate of one per inning. So, there’s some quality stuff there. But he’s going to have to show he can get hitters out more consistently.

Collin Snider has more experience and a better track record. He’s pitched for Kansas City and Seattle and has 128 appearances with a 4.48 ERA. He has logged at least 20 appearances in each of his four MLB seasons. He doesn’t have Martin’s strikeout rate, but does a better job of avoiding damage.

It’s likely the pair only makes the team if the Cubs experience several injuries in the bullpen this spring. But they’re worth tracking.

