Chicago Cubs Receive Great News Regarding Star Rookie's Injury Status
The Chicago Cubs have officially reports to Spring Training, and that comes with some great news.
The Cubs have a lot of questions entering spring training. These include the Nico Hoerner, who is going to play third base, and what back end of the starting rotation is going to look like. However, they received some good news regarding their star rookie from 2024 in Ben Brown.
Ben Brown went down with a season-ending neck injury in June, and that was a big loss for Chicago. He has attacked his injury rehab hard in the offseason, though, and he is feeling healthy and ready to compete for a starting job in 2025.
Brown was originally drafted in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a lot of success in the minor leagues as both a start and reliever. In 82 career appearances, 56 starts, the right-hander has a 3.67 ERA and 391 strikeouts through 297.0 innings pitched.
The 6'5 pitcher made the team out of Spring Training in 2024, but his MLB debut was one to forget. Brown allowed six runs on five hits over just 1.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. He made himself look like the Rookie of the Year frontrunner in April and May, though.
In those two months, Brown made 12 appearances, which includes six starts. He threw 44.2 innings, struck out 54 batters, walked 15 batters, allowed just 27 hits and owned an ERA of 1.61. His two starts in June inflated his numbers a bit, but Brown was one of the best pitchers on the Cubs last season.
Brown pitched as both a starter and reliever in his rookie campaign, but there is room for him in the starting rotation in 2025.
It is not going to be an easy path for Brown into the rotation, but when he is healthy, he is one of the better pitchers on the staff. He generates a high whiff rate, which leads to a high strikeout rate. His breaking ball is one of the best in the MLB, as well.
The Cubs have two openings in their rotation. Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon are locked in to the top three spots. The fourth and fifth starter roles seem to be up for grabs, though. Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad highlight the returners in the fight for those sports. New signees Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea will get their chances, as well.
The fight for those final two spots is going to get very interesting throughout Spring Training. A healthy Ben Brown is exactly what Chicago needs, though.