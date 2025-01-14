Chicago Cubs Officially Sign Colin Rea, Designate Promising Reliever for Assignment
Since Craig Counsell was hired as the manager of the Chicago Cubs, there have been constant rumors and speculation surrounding him reuniting with some of his previous Milwaukee Brewers players.
With names like Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames and even Hoby Milner thrown around, it was Colin Rea who became the notable one to follow Counsell to his new destination.
The right-hander has had an interesting career.
After recovering from Tommy John surgery kept him out of the Majors from 2017-2019, he then had two stints in Japan before becoming a real contributor for the Brewers in 2023 and 2024.
Now, he's hoping to continue the positive trajectory at 34 years old with Counsell and the Cubs.
This is actually his second stint in Chicago.
Rea signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in 2019 after the long road back from his elbow surgery, and during that season, he was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year by posting a 3.95 ERA at the Triple-A level.
That earned him an opportunity at the Major League level in 2020 during the COVID-shortened campaign, but following just making nine outings with two starts, he went to Japan.
He returned later in 2021 after his wife gave birth, signing with Milwaukee and playing under Counsell for the first time, but he went back overseas following his lone appearance.
Rea has recorded a 4.41 ERA in 58 outings and 49 starts the past two years with the Brewers, so he'll give Chicago another option in that swingman role who can start and come out of the bullpen.
But to make room on the 40-man roster, they had to designate promising reliever Michael Arias for assignment per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.
Arias was originally an infielder, but he has made the switch to pitcher.
The flamethrowing right-hander has an ERA of 4.25 in the minors across his 97 outings and 32 starts, reaching Triple-A for the first time this past campaign.
While command is a major issue for him with 135 walks in 182 innings pitched, his strikeout rate is high with 227 K's.
These types of decisions are hard to make for the front office, especially since there's a good chance another team around the league will claim Arias off waivers and add him to their organization with the promising development he has shown at just 23 years old.
But, with the Cubs looking to contend in 2025, adding Rea who can immediately help them was the direction Jed Hoyer took.