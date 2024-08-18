Chicago Cubs Receive Major Injury Update on Young Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs have had more than their fair share of injury issues throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season.
One of those players saddled with bad injury luck this season has been young starting picher Jordan Wicks. He has been forced to miss time due to injury on multiple occasions.
Wicks, a 24-year-old starter, has started in just six games and appeared in seven so far this season. He has compiled a 1-2 record to go along with a 4.18 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, and 28.0 innings pitched.
He has not been able to pitch in a game since June 14th, when he went back out due to an oblique injury.
Recently, Wicks spoke out about where he's at in his recovery process. He's hoping to get back on the field at some point before the end of the season.
He's expected to make a Triple-A start on Tuesday, but will need at least two more starts before making a return to the big leagues.
Prior to his most recent injury that has kept him out since June 14th, Wicks dealt with a forearm issue. He returned from that for just a week after that with his current injury.
Wicks spoke out about his injuries and clearly is frustrated with how the season has gone for him.
“I really wanted to be out there. But for me it was about just doing what I can each and every day to get back to where I eventually want to be.”
As for whether or not the two injuries were related, Wicks does not believe they were.
“It was just one of those things where the timing of them… you could have had those two separate ones at the opposite ends of the season. They just happened to be back-to-back. It’s tough but it’s part of it.”
Craig Counsell spoke out about Wicks and his potential return to the mound.
“He needs to pitch. He’s, admittedly, a little rusty. He needs to get back on the mound, get into the routine: bullpens, pitching and then we’ll see where we’re at.”
While there is no guarantee that Cubs fans will see him again this season, Wicks is trying to get back on the field.
Hopefully, he will be able to make his return and get an appearance or two in. He is still a very important piece for the future in Chicago and the team can only hope that he gets his health figured out and can get back to developing and becoming a big part of the team.