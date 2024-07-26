Chicago Cubs Receiving Trade Interest from Yankees on Two Key Players
The Chicago Cubs might end up being sellers ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline next week.
While that hasn't been officially decided, Jed Hoyer has stated that he is not looking at making win-now moves for the 2024 season alone.
That could mean that any trade the Cubs try to make to add talent would be for a player with contract control past the current season. Or, it would mean that he's open to trading some talent on the roster to acquire players that can help Chicago compete down the road.
If the Cubs do decide to sell, the New York Yankees are going to be a team to watch closely as a potential trade partner.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network has connected Chicago and the Yankees as potential trade partners.
Specifically, he mentioned both Nico Hoerner and Mike Tauchman as potential targets for New York to be a leadoff hitter.
"The Cubs are another potential Yankees trade partner. Nico Hoerner and Mike Tauchman lead the Cubs in starts at the leadoff spot. Either would upgrade the Yankees' lineup. Tauchman played for NYY in '19, '20 and '21."
He also noted that the Cubs and Yankees have been trade partners many times in recent history.
Both players would be intriguing targets for New York, but would be tough to see go for Chicago. Tauchman seems like a much more like player to be traded by the Cubs. Hoerner still has years left on his deal and has been integral to the success that the team has had.
Tauchman has played in 72 games this season with Chicago, batting .246/.343/.358. He has hit five home runs and chipped in 19 RBI. Clearly, he wouldn't be a big-time acquisition for the Yankees, but he's a solid role player that could help contribute towards a World Series run.
Hoerner, on the other hand, is a much more talented player. In 95 games this season, Hoerner has hit .257/.335/.351 to go along with four home runs 30 RBI. The numbers haven't been as high as expected, but he's still more than capable of turning his season around at the plate.
With Hoerner, New York would also be getting an elite defensive second baseman.
All of that being said, the Cubs are going to be one of the teams that decides just how busy the trade deadline will be.
If they're fully open for business, the Yankees should absolutely come calling.