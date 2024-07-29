Chicago Cubs Reliever Emerging as Top-Notch Trade Candidate
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs made one move on Saturday ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They went out and acquired Toronto Blue Jays' relief pitcher Nate Pearson.
It was a move that could pay off long-term. Pearson was a super prospect at one point in time, but has not been able to translate his talent and potential to the Majors.
Now, the Cubs are being rumored in a lot of trade rumors when it comes to shipping players out of town.
One name that has started emerging as a top-notch trade candidate is relief pitcher Julian Merryweather.
During a live chat with MLB insider Jon Heyman, Merryweather was mentioned as a trade target that "people love" around the league.
At 32 years old, Merryweather is an intriguing potential trade target. He still has two more years left on his deal following the 2024 campaign. That alone makes him a valuable potential target for quite a few contenders around baseball.
So far in 2024, he has only been able to play in five games. Back in 2023, however, he played in 69 games and had a very good year.
In the 2023 season he racked up a 5-1 record to go along with a 3.38 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP, a 2.7 K/BB ratio, 17 holds and 72.0 innings pitched.
Chicago is going to be a very interesting team to watch over the next few days. Hoyer has to make a decision on just how aggressive he wants to be when shipping players out of town. Merryweather could be a long-term fixture in the bullpen, but could also fetch a decent return on the market.
There are quite a few other names that have been viewed as potential trade candidates. Among those players are Jameson Taillon, Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, and Hector Neris. That is just a few of the potential trade chips the Cubs have to work with.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Chicago in the coming days. They appear to be open for business, but no one truly knows the scale of the moves that the Cubs would like to make.
Merryweather has emerged as a prime trade candidate, but that doesn't mean that he's going to get moved.