Chicago Cubs Relievers Named 'Hidden Gems' of MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are a team everyone is watching closely with just two days until the 2024 MLB trade deadline. With a 50-56 record entering play on Sunday, they are currently residing in last place in the National League Central.
But, a full-blown firesale is unlikely for the Cubs. Like virtually every team in the NL, they can convince themselves that they are one good run away from being a playoff team.
Despite being six games under .500, they are only six games behind the last wild card spot. Is making the playoffs unlikely? Of course, but a franchise isn’t going to throw in the towel until they have to.
Given their current standing, it would make sense for Chicago to take calls with an open mind. If they opt to be aggressive sellers, they could reshape the MLB playoff races in the final two months of the season.
The Cubs have plenty of players being mentioned frequently on the trade market. Lineup-wise, Cody Bellinger is an intriguing name, but there are some hurdles to overcome in any deal centered around him. His contract is one, and another is health, as he is currently injured.
Nico Hoerner is someone teams would love to have, but Chicago is unlikely to trade him. The same can be said about starting pitcher Justin Steele, as both are under team control for years to come.
Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks are two veterans who are garnering some interest and could have a new address come Tuesday. But, two hidden gems on the Cubs roster, in the opinion of Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, are relief pitchers Drew Smyly and Hector Neris.
“On the relief front, both LHP Drew Smyly ($3.5M still owed in 2024, $10M mutual option with $2.5M buyout for 2025) and RHP Héctor Neris ($3M still owed in 2024, $9M club option with no reported buyout for 2025) have some value and should be movable. Each one has a FIP well north of his current ERA and isn't anything close to the least expensive reliever available, though, so we'll see if either one actually gets dealt,” Miller wrote.
Contenders are always on the lookout for bullpen help. In October, starting pitchers are on a shorter leash and managers will piece things together with their relief pitchers.
Relievers are a finicky bunch, as projections from year to year can be volatile. But if the opportunity to acquire established options is presented, teams will jump at the chance.