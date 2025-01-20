Chicago Cubs Reportedly Among Several Teams Pursuing Star Free Agent Reliever
The Chicago Cubs aren't done trying to add to their bullpen.
After missing out on potential target Tanner Scott on Sunday who wound up signing a mega deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs are reportedly looking at other options including a right-hander who may just be the best bullpen arm left on the market.
According to MLB network insider Jon Morosi, Chicago is one of 'several' teams in pursuit of Philadelphia Phillies former All-Star Carlos Estévez. Morosi also stated the Toronto Blue Jays - another team who had interest but ultimately failed to sign Scott - to be involved in the sweepstakes for Estévez.
The 32-year-old Estévez was an All-Star in 2023 for the Los Angeles Angels and was acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline in the midst of the best season of his career. The righty finished the year between Philadelphia and the Angeles with a 2.45 ERA over 54 appearances and 55 innings pitched including 26 saves.
Estévez would make a wonderful addition to the Cubs bullpen and could potentially even step into the closer role if the team determined that's where he'd be best suited.
Chicago was widely expected going into the offseason to try to add to their pitching staff and specifically the bullpen, but to this point they have not mad any major free agent signings outside of Colin Rea whose role is yet to be determined.
The Cubs also made a November trade with the Cleveland Guardians which saw them land another reliever in Eli Morgan, but it's felt like the team has been lurking as the top free agents have come off the board.
2024 was a bit of an outlier for the kind of pitcher Estévez has been for the majority of his career, so proceeding with caution here would probably be wise given the kind of money being thrown at relievers.
Scott was obviously the best of the best of the market, but he received a staggering $18 million AAV over four years with the Dodgers. In a more comparable type of deal also signed this weekend, former Atlanta Braves star A.J. Minter signed a two-year, $22 million with the New York Mets.
Before 2024, Estévez had never posted an ERA in a full season below 3.47 and has posted worse than a 5.0 in three of his eight years.
Missing out on Scott is unfortunate, but the Cubs must not panic overpay for a reliever who had a good season but has not consistently shown an ability to be among the best in the game just because he's the final one standing.