Premier Closer Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers After Chicago Cubs Show Interest
Another key domino in the 2025 MLB offseason has fallen, this time it is All-Star closer Tanner Scott, who has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scott was one of the best remaining players on the market and had received strong interest from multiple teams across the league, however the Dodgers ended up swooping in once again to get another deal done.
One of the other teams who were interested was the Chicago Cubs, who had reportedly made a "substantial" multi-year offer to the free agent closer earlier in the week. With Adbert Alzolay currently a free agent, the Cubs were likely looking to upgrade their bullpen in one way or another after a strong rookie season from Porter Hodge.
Hodge ended the season with a 1.88 ERA, 0.884 WHIP, and only 9 earned runs in 43.0 innings pitched, with 9 total saves for Chicago as he heads into the 2025 season as the projected closer at this moment.
Scott also had an exceptional 2024 season, finishing with a 1.75 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, and 14 earned runs across 72.0 innings pitched, with 22 total saves on the season and of course an All-Star nod. He would have been an upgrade for the Cubs no doubt, however, he will be taking his talents to Los Angeles instead with a litany of other key free agents in the past few seasons.
Chicago has made a couple of moves in the pitching room this offseason, including the additions of Colin Rea, Caleb Thielbar, Eli Morgan, Cody Poteet, and Matt Festa. This influx of talent in the pitching room is a good start to an offseason where they have looked to retool in a way, moving on from outfielder Cody Bellinger while bringing in Kyle Tucker in the same breath.
While Scott did ultimately not go their way, they have had a strong offseason so far and will hope to continue to build through signings with many high-level players still available.