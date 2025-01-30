Chicago Cubs Have Reportedly Spoken With San Diego Padres About Trade for Ace
The Chicago Cubs are still looking to make upgrades to their pitching staff according to the latest reporting.
After being linked to some of the top free agents available, the Cubs, for the most part, struck out or were not seriously involved with the high-profile names on the open market. But perhaps another splash will come from the trade market again.
All offseason long, the biggest name who has been expected to be traded is San Diego Padres superstar ace Dylan Cease.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Chicago is still very much involved in the potential dealings.
Morosi reported on his X account that the Cubs have spoken with the Padres about a potential deal for Cease, explaining during an appearance on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" why a team like Chicago could make the most sense.
"One team to watch is the Chicago Cubs," Morosi said, describing a potential deal which could make sense for both sides. "[The Cubs] have seven of the top 100 prospects ... The Padres right now do not know who is gonna start in left field. For that reason it would be tough to justify a one-year deal for [2026 free agent] Cease to give up someone of Owen Caissie's ability."
What must be considered is the main reason San Diego is trying to deal away the star after just one year with the team. Of course it's a salary dump, but there's also the factor that Cease is going be a free agent after this upcoming season.
Trading away someone with the potential of Owen Caissie for effectively a one-year rental is a tough sell.
However, if the Cubs are actually willing to pony up some cash and extend Cease to keep him in Chicago for the long haul, trading away a prospect for someone who's become one of the most consistent and reliable starters in all of baseball is a no-brainer.
Since his first full year in the Majors, Cease has yet to miss a single start.
Making a minimum of 32 starts in each of the last four seasons, the righty has been flat out dominant with two top-five finishes in Cy Young voting.
In that same period, he has posted a 3.52 ERA in 130 appearances, striking out 891 batters in 716 innings pitched.
Having just turned 29 years old, Cease is showing no signs of slowing down and will likely be one of the best pitchers in baseball for the next half-decade at the minimum.
The value of bringing in a new ace who the Cubs can rely on to be out there every fifth day while pitching at an elite level when it's his turn to do so is immense and could be the difference in making Chicago a World Series contender.
With the potential to push an already solid rotation to arguably the best in baseball, a trade for Cease is an absolute dream scenario for the Cubs.
If Jed Hoyer wants to make a third blockbuster deal this offseason and turn his team instantly into championship caliber, Cease is the man for the job.
By the sounds of it, Hoyer knows that too as he continues to explore the possibility.