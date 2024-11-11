Chicago Cubs Reporter Offers Disappointing Prediction for Team's Offseason
The Chicago Cubs are a team that has been rumored to be potential big players in MLB free agency. While fans have been hoping to see Jed Hoyer and the front office get aggressive, they might be very disappointed once again.
Over the last few years, the Cubs have opted for a very quiet approach during the MLB offseason. That seems to be a very realistic thing to see happen once again this year.
Despite all of the rumors about Chicago swinging big, one reporter doesn't think that will be the case.
Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network revealed a disappointing take on the MLB offseason for Cubs fans.
"For the Cubs, it’s very similar — who is the best fit? They won’t be shopping in the upper tiers of the free agent market (i.e. Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes) but the Cubs have found success lately without signing the cream of the crop in free agency. Jameson Taillon, Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga haven’t necessarily been the biggest names available, but all have been solid contributors for the Cubs over the last three years."
While he did state he thinks Chicago will be active in the lower tiers of free agency, the real question becomes, will those moves make the team any sizable amount better?
As Martinez mentioned, the Cubs have found some success without signing the top stars available, however, they have also been unable to become contenders in the National League.
Making fringe moves can improve a team as a whole, but they don't necessarily power a team into contention.
Chicago has underperformed in recent history, and as of right now, there are no reasons to believe they're primed to make a big jump in 2025.
The only way they could guarantee making a leap forward would be by bringing in impact players this offseason.
More than likely, Martinez will end up being correct.
The Cubs are very unlikely to end up pursuing a big name. They will, however, try to make fringe moves to slightly upgrade different areas.
Only time will tell, but Chicago fans should buckle up for what could be yet another disappointing offseason with very little improvement in the grand scheme of things.
Hopefully, they end up going after bigger moves, but there is simply no recent history to suggest that will be the case.